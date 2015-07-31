BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Turkiye Is Bankasi As
* Turkey's Is Bank says Q2 net profit 907.9 million lira versus Reuters forecast of 879 million lira Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Tattersall)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor