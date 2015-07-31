July 31 Altareit SCA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 revenues of 632.0 million euros ($691.7 million)compared to 512.2 million euros a year ago

* Said H1 operating loss amounted to 12.0 million euros compared to a profit of 17.7 million euros a year ago

* Said H1 net loss group share amounted to 22.4 million euros compared to a profit of 81.0 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1OEx8Vi

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)