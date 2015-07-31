BRIEF-Jernigan Capital promotes Kelly Luttrell to chief financial officer
* Drummond will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer during transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Altareit SCA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 revenues of 632.0 million euros ($691.7 million)compared to 512.2 million euros a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss amounted to 12.0 million euros compared to a profit of 17.7 million euros a year ago
* Said H1 net loss group share amounted to 22.4 million euros compared to a profit of 81.0 million euros a year ago
* CEO Thomas Toomey's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.93 million versus $7.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ngGEHg) Further company coverage: