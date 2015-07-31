July 31 Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Thursday H1 unaudited revenue totaling 60.3 million euros, up 11.3 percent year-on-year

* Q2 revenue totaled 30.8 million euros, up 15.4 percent year-on-year

* Confirms expectation for further growth in business volume in the second half, and reiterates the outlook for double-digit profitable growth for the year as a whole

