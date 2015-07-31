July 31 Luz Saude SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q2 net profit up 28.8 percent at 5.3 million euros year-on-year

* Q2 EBITDA up 21.7 percent at 15.7 million euros year-on-year

* Q2 operating revenue up 6.3 percent at 105.7 million euros versus a year ago

* Says net debt at end of June at 187.0 million euros, representing a 19 million euros reduction from end of Dec. 2014

