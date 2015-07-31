BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $1.69
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
July 31 Luz Saude SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 net profit up 28.8 percent at 5.3 million euros year-on-year
* Q2 EBITDA up 21.7 percent at 15.7 million euros year-on-year
* Q2 operating revenue up 6.3 percent at 105.7 million euros versus a year ago
* Says net debt at end of June at 187.0 million euros, representing a 19 million euros reduction from end of Dec. 2014
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results