July 31 Cofina SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q2 net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Q2 operating revenue of 26.6 million euros versus 27.3 million euros a year ago

* Q2 ad revenue 9.2 million euros, down 15.7 percent year-on-year

* Q2 EBITDA 3.7 million euros, down 5.6 percent year-on-year

* Says net debt at 66.6 million euros at end of June, about 1 million euros decrease from the net debt registered at end of March

Source text: bit.ly/1M0XUK5

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)