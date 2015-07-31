BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina:
* says for the time being prefers to keep Eurizon, Fideuram in the group rather than list themFurther company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor