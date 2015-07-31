BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Anima Holding Spa :
* lifts guidance on 2015 net inflows, now seen in line with 2014's 7.6 billion euros ($8.43 billion) - slide Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor