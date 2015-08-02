By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Aug 2 A consortium of German premium
carmakers has agreed a deal to buy Nokia's mapping
business HERE, two people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
The consortium of Daimler BMW and
Volkswagen's premium division Audi, has
agreed to pay close to 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion), one of
the people said.
Daimler declined to comment while BMW, Audi and Nokia did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nokia is shedding the maps business as it focuses on
integrating its 15.6 billion-euro purchase of Alcatel Lucent
, a deal that will create the world's second largest
network equipment maker.
The Finnish company announced a strategic review of its
navigation business in April, setting up an auction process that
pitted Germany's premium automakers against Internet rivals from
the United States and China, who have now pulled back.
($1 = 0.9106 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer, Eric Auchard and Jussi
Rosendahl; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)