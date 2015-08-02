* German carmakers, Nokia agree HERE deal -sources
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 A consortium of German premium
carmakers has agreed a deal to buy Nokia's mapping
business HERE, two people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday, in a push to extend the reach of automakers into digital
services for connected cars.
The consortium of Daimler BMW and
Volkswagen's premium division Audi, has
agreed to pay close to 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion), one of
the people said.
The sources said the deal was likely to be announced on
Monday.
Daimler declined to comment while BMW, Audi and Nokia did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Intelligent mapping systems are the basis on which
self-driving cars linked to wireless networks can perform
intelligent functions such as recalculating a route if data
about a traffic jam or an accident is transmitted to the car.
In the future, such mapping systems will have a role to play
in collision detection and other features of self-driving cars.
Autonomous and connected car services could become a $50
billion market, analysts at Exane BNP Paribas have estimated.
Nokia is shedding the maps business to help it focus on
integrating its 15.6 billion-euro purchase of Alcatel Lucent
, a deal that will create the world's second largest
network equipment maker.
The Finnish company announced a strategic review of its
navigation business in April, setting up an auction process that
pitted Germany's premium automakers against Internet rivals from
the United States and China, who have now pulled back.
Competitors included one bidding group involving U.S.-based
online taxi and ride-sharing service Uber with Chinese
Internet company Baidu.
Another group brought together services firm Tencent
Holdings and map maker Navinfo Co, sources
said previously.
Daimler, BMW and Audi want to become service providers as a
way to own customer relationships which may otherwise migrate to
new transport businesses created by high-tech rivals such as
Google or Apple.
