Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 3 Datagroup AG :
* Says acquired employee and customer relationships of software and consulting company Vega Deutschland GmbH by way of asset deal
* Business activities will be continued in new company Datagroup Vega GmbH, a 100 pct subsidiary of Datagroup AG
* Purchase price was not disclosed
Source text - bit.ly/1eMCG3N
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order