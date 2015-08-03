August 3 Datagroup AG :

* Says acquired employee and customer relationships of software and consulting company Vega Deutschland GmbH by way of asset deal

* Business activities will be continued in new company Datagroup Vega GmbH, a 100 pct subsidiary of Datagroup AG

* Purchase price was not disclosed

