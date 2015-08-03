Aug 3 PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Sunday H1 preliminary earnings before taxes rose by 143.9 pct to 3.7 million euros ($4.06 million), while earnings after tax improved by 139.7 pct to 2.6 million euros

* Issues a forecast of pre-tax profit for the 2016 financial year between 4 million and 4.5 million euros, net commission income should rise in the same period by 5 to 15 percent on an annual basis

