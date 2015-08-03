Aug 3 CUBE.ITG SA :

* Said on Saturday that its 77.5 million zloty gross ($20.6 million) offer was chosen in tender by Mazowiecki Szpital Brodnowski w Warszawie Sp. z o.o.

* The offer concerns the delivery and implementation of IT hardware and software for an eHealth project for Masovian Province hospitals

