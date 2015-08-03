Aug 3 Hsbc Ceo Gulliver Says
* Sell Off in china market is not alarming, says it is
likely to mute growth in some areas
* Hsbc finance director says changes in uk bank levy and
taxes is likely to be broadly neutral through to 2020
* Hsbc finance director says any decisions on whether it has
surplus capital and what to do with it likely addressed in late
2016
* Hsbc ceo says happy with size of investment bank, says
returns creeping back up as assets reduction in place
* Hsbc ceo gulliver says assumption is bank will want to
keep uk business, future decision will rest on structure of bank
(Reporting By Steve Slater)