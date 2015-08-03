Aug 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that after end of trading session on Aug. 4, shares of Bioton SA will be removed from the sWIG80 index portfolio and will supplement the mWIG40 index list with 67,231,000 shares

* The list of sWIG80 index will be supplemented with 3,631,000 shares of Livechat Software SA

