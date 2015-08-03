BRIEF-Chengdu CORPRO Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit down 36.5 pct to 54.6 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 36.5 percent to 54.6 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 14 million yuan
Aug 3 Sporever SA :
* Reported on Friday consolidated net revenue of 4.9 million euros ($5.37 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income was 145,000 euros versus 242,000 euros a year ago
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 41.3 million zlotys ($10.42 million)versus 38.3 million zlotys a year ago