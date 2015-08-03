Aug 3 Promontory Financial Group said it would go to court to challenge the New York banking regulator's decision to prohibit the consulting firm from gaining access to confidential data.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm called the move a case of "regulatory overreach."

It said the New York Department of Financial Services "willfully misconstrued" its work for Standard Chartered Plc . (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)