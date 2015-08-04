Aug 4 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Monday it signed distribution agreement with company specializing in software distribution

* Estimated revenue from deal is 370,000 zlotys ($97,600) net per month, amounting to at least 2.2 mln zlotys over whole contract period

($1 = 3.7910 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)