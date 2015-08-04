Aug 4 Mex Polska SA :

* Said on Monday it signed four agreements to acquire 48 shares in every of the following companies: MEX BISTRO I sp. z o.o., MEX BISTRO II sp. z o.o., MEX BISTRO V sp. z o.o. and MEX BISTRO IX sp. z o.o.

* The shares are to be acquired for 1.5 million zlotys ($396,600), 1.6 million zlotys, 621,265 zlotys and 236,986 zlotys respectively

($1 = 3.7819 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)