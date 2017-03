Aug 4 Credit Agricole

* CFO says restructuring not about transferring assets but improving coherence and 'fluidity' of group

* CFO says plans 50 percent dividend payout for 2015, regional banks to take scrip dividend, as way to reinforce capital

* CFO says satisfied with 2016 cet 1 target of 10.5 percent

* Says stumbling block with ECB was not about capital