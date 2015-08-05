BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Institut Biophytis SA :
* Announces 6 million euro ($6.5 million) capital increase by means of private placement
* The company issued 666,700 new shares with a nominal value of 0.20 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1KPFPOI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
April 6 Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.