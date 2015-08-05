UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Voestalpine
* Ceo says debt will drop to under 50 percent as percentage of equity at the end of the year
* Voestalpine ceo says not seeing any clouds on horizon in china concerning its products for automotive industry
* Ceo says believes will reach ebit margin of 9 percent in next two years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources