August 6 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 group revenues of 36.9 million
euros ($40.3 million), down from 45.1 million euros a year ago
* Reported H1 group net loss of 34.2 million euros, down
from a profit of 55.9 million euros a year ago
* Said half year cash, cash equivalents amounted to 404.6
million euros (H1 2013: 231.5 million euros), including 7.2
million euros in restricted cash
* Reiterated full year operational cash burn guidance: 110 -
130 million euros, excluding alliance milestones or income from
filgotinib
* Said to be on track to deliver on pipeline in second half
2015
* Said filgotinib shows promising efficacy and potentially
differentiated safety profile in DARWIN 1 and 2 Phase 2B studies
* Announced nomination of second corrector candidate this
quarter in cystic fibrosis
* Said initiation of Phase 1 study with GLPG2222 and Phase 2
study with GLPG1837 in Class III mutation patients expected
before end 2015
* Said DARWIN 2 week 24 topline results with filgotinib are
expected to be disclosed later this month
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
