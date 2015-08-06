Aug 6 KBC Groep NV :

* First half of 2015 generates a firm 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) of profit

* Q2 IFRS net profit of 666 million euros versus 334 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS net interest income 1.09 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros year ago

* Q2 IFRS total income 2.01 billion euros versus 1.53 billion euros a year ago

* Q2 net interest income remained firm, but net interest margin narrowed from 2.10 pct to 2.06 pct Source text for Eikon:

