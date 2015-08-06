Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 ASBISc Enterprises PLC
* H1 revenue $527.2 million versus $703.9 million year ago
* H1 net loss of $19.3 million versus loss of $4.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order