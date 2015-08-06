Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 i3D SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it issued and allotted series BH1, BH6 and BH12 bonds of the total nominal value of 185,000 zlotys
* The maturity date of series BH1 is on Aug. 31, 2015, series BH6 on Jan. 31, 2016, and series BH12 on 31 July 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order