Aug 6 i3D SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it issued and allotted series BH1, BH6 and BH12 bonds of the total nominal value of 185,000 zlotys

* The maturity date of series BH1 is on Aug. 31, 2015, series BH6 on Jan. 31, 2016, and series BH12 on 31 July 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)