August 06 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :

* Announced on Wednesday, to share capital return of 0.11 euros per share, as a result of capital changes decided earlier on May and June, 2015

* Sets ex-date on August 07, 2015

* Sets payment date on August 13, 2015 through Piraeus Bank

