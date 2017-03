Aug 6 Investment Fund Managers SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q2 revenue of 895,293 zlotys ($234,000) versus 921,262 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 operating profit was 12,832 zlotys versus a loss of 16,077 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 259 zlotys versus a loss of 42,751 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.8265 zlotys)