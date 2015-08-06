UPDATE 1-Tingyi profit slumps to 10-yr low, sees challenging year ahead
Stocks ease 0.5 pct after results
British pub landlord group up c.4 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index
Sanlam Securities reckons stock as "a deep value BUY" with its shares valued at a 60 pct discount to NAV and a PE of just 6.1
Stock, which has rallied c.30 pct from their March low point, was hit hard post Britain's new higher living wage, adding to unsustainable pressure on the pub industry.
Co says total leased and tenanted estate LFL net income rose by 0.6 pct for the 44 weeks to Aug. 1.
On track to have 30 managed pubs operational by Sept. 30
Managed pubs, which have higher costs attached but offer greater profits, have become a focus for many pub firms as they respond to competition from cheaper supermarkets, a recession and Britain's smoking ban.
Analysts says Q4 should see a boost from the Rugby World Cup.
HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks.