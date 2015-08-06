** British pub landlord group up c.4 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index

** Sanlam Securities reckons stock as "a deep value BUY" with its shares valued at a 60 pct discount to NAV and a PE of just 6.1

** Stock, which has rallied c.30 pct from their March low point, was hit hard post Britain's new higher living wage, adding to unsustainable pressure on the pub industry.

** Co says total leased and tenanted estate LFL net income rose by 0.6 pct for the 44 weeks to Aug. 1.

** On track to have 30 managed pubs operational by Sept. 30

** Managed pubs, which have higher costs attached but offer greater profits, have become a focus for many pub firms as they respond to competition from cheaper supermarkets, a recession and Britain's smoking ban.

** Analysts says Q4 should see a boost from the Rugby World Cup.