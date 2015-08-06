UPDATE 1-Tingyi profit slumps to 10-yr low, sees challenging year ahead
* Stocks ease 0.5 pct after results (Add details, management comment)
** Discount retailer Poundland jumps 2 pct on healthy volumes, one of the top FTSE 250 risers
** Jefferies raises rating on stock, down c.18 pct from peak until Wednesday close, to "buy" vs "underperform"
** PT raised to 400p from 260p
** Broker expects Poundland to acquire at least 170 99p Stores
** In Feb, co had agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores. However, the deal is subject to a investigation by Britain's competition watchdog, which is due to report in Oct.
** Analysts, however, cautions on Poundland's rapid saturation of its core UK market, where growth at discounters have slowed down amid signs of a fight back from Britain's "big four" supermarkets.
** Stock, which is up c.8 pct YTD, currently trading at 353p
HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks.