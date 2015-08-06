** Discount retailer Poundland jumps 2 pct on healthy volumes, one of the top FTSE 250 risers

** Jefferies raises rating on stock, down c.18 pct from peak until Wednesday close, to "buy" vs "underperform"

** PT raised to 400p from 260p

** Broker expects Poundland to acquire at least 170 99p Stores

** In Feb, co had agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores. However, the deal is subject to a investigation by Britain's competition watchdog, which is due to report in Oct.

** Analysts, however, cautions on Poundland's rapid saturation of its core UK market, where growth at discounters have slowed down amid signs of a fight back from Britain's "big four" supermarkets.

** Stock, which is up c.8 pct YTD, currently trading at 353p (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)