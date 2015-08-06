Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Nemex SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to resume trading of shares of Nemex SA on NewConnect market, from Aug. 6, after company had published FY 2014 report
Source text: bit.ly/1IOUesf
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order