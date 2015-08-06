UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday it resolved to admit to trade on NewConnect 20 million series A shares and 5 million series B shares of Present24 SA
* Present24 SA is a portfolio company of Novina SA
Source text: bit.ly/1gcrZZq
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.