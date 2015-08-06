BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Arco Vara AS :
* Q2 revenue 2.1 million euros ($2.29 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 12,000 euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Says annual forecast of group's profit is still 1 million euros and revenue is predicted to be 11 million euros Source text for Eikon:
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse