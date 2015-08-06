Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Novotek AB :
* H1 order intake 109.8 million Swedish crowns ($12.55 million) versus 95.5 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating profit 7.4 million crowns versus 7.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 58.1 million crowns versus 52.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake 63.3 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 5.5 million crowns versus 2.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7500 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order