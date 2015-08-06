(Repeats to fix formatting error)

Aug 6 Kerry Group Plc

* CEO says if dairy prices stay at current levels to 2016 would be 'very problematic' for producers; dairy production risks becoming uneconomical

* Says sees acquisition spend of around 500 million eur for fy 2015; focus on taste and nutrition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)