European shares seen lower after Trump healthcare defeat- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 6 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa Cfo Bernardo Mingrone:
* Closing Alexandria derivative trade with Nomura as of today would cost Monte dei Paschi 750 million euros
* Says that cost does not mean balance sheet of the bank would show a loss of 750 mln euros as some factors are already accounted for
March 27 Beijing North Star Co Ltd: * Says it will pay 0.06 yuan per share as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NPnljb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)