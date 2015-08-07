August 7AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Thursday it signed agreement with Chelsea F.C. on temporary acquisition until June 30, 2016 of player Mohamed Salah Ghaly

* Deal value is 5 million euros ($5.46 million)

* The contract envisages option for definitive acquisition of the player starting from season 2016/17 if certain conditions are met

