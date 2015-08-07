UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
August 7AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Thursday it signed agreement with Chelsea F.C. on temporary acquisition until June 30, 2016 of player Mohamed Salah Ghaly
* Deal value is 5 million euros ($5.46 million)
* The contract envisages option for definitive acquisition of the player starting from season 2016/17 if certain conditions are met
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.