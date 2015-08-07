August 7 Leone Film Group SpA :

* Said on Thursday that its fully owned subsidiary, Lotus Production Srl, signed an agreement with Medusa, a company of Mediaset group, for production of "Perfetti Sconosciuti", a new film by Paolo Genovese

* Shooting to start in September 2015 and to finish by January 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)