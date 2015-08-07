BRIEF-Envestnet sees FY 2017 adjusted total revenues $650 mln-$660 mln
* Q4 revenue $155.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $155.2 million
August 7 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Thursday that its fully owned subsidiary, Lotus Production Srl, signed an agreement with Medusa, a company of Mediaset group, for production of "Perfetti Sconosciuti", a new film by Paolo Genovese
* Shooting to start in September 2015 and to finish by January 2016
* CSRA secures $39 mln contract with the Navy