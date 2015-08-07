MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
August 7Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its H1 net loss of 538,000 euros ($587,496) versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 20,000 euros versus 0 euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: