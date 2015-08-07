Aug 7 Dufry AG :

* Said on Thursday in connection with acquisition of 50.1 pct stake of World Duty Free S.p.A. (WDF) from Edizione S.r.L (Edizione), Dufry has received, by Aug. 06, unconditional approval by antitrust authorities in all relevant markets where transaction had to be filed

* Dufry and Edizione would now plan to execute closing

