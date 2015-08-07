Aug 7 MBB SE :

* Said on Thursday generated revenues of 124.4 million euros ($135.67 million) in the first half of 2015 after 111.2 million euros in the first half of the previous year, up 11.9 pct

* H1 EBITDA decreased slightly to 11.8 million euros (11.9 million euros in the previous year) and consolidated earnings amounted to 5.9 million euros (6.6 million euros previously)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)