Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl SA (IBS Netshops.pl) :
* Said on Thursday that on July 31 MNI SA bought 795,000 series A shares of the company
* Prior to the transaction MNI held 48.40 percent stake in company
* After transaction MNI holds 1.986.250 shares of the company representing a 80.70 percent stake in IBS Netshops.pl
* On July 31, First Class SA sold all 130,000 shares held in IBS Netshops.pl representing 5.28 percent stake
* On July 31, Agata Piechocka sold her entire 14.02 percent stake (345,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl
* On July 31, Maroso Consultancy Limited sold its entire 13 percent stake (320,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl
Source text for Eikon: and and and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order