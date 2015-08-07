Aug 7 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Announced on Thursday that its unit Montepio Holding SGPS SA had agreed with an Angolan private investor on conditions of sale of 30.57 percent stake in Finibanco Angola SA for 26.3 million euros ($28.8 million)

* The stake corresponds to 1,727,782 Finibanco Angola SA's ordinary shares

($1 = 0.9147 euros)