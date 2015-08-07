Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a three-party agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych SA and Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci SA (Polskie ePlatnosci SA)
* The agreement regulates the terms and conditions of the cooperation and protection of the confidential information maintained by Polskie ePlatnosci SA whilst looking for an investor interested in acquiring its shares
* Plans to make a bid for shares of Polskie ePlatnosci SA and might exercise its preemptive rights to acquire them
