Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AUg 7 The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday it resolved to resume trading of shares of Air Market SA on NewConnect as of Aug. 7 as the company published its FY 2014 financial statement
Source text: bit.ly/1MViryZ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order