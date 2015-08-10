Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 10DATAGROUP AG :
* Recieved IT-outsourcing contract for more than 17 million euros ($18.65 million)
* Customer from aerospace industry renewed its service agreement until 2018 and expanded it to include additional services
Source text - bit.ly/1J5cXlv
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
