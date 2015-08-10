BRIEF-Hf Group records FY pre-tax profit of 1.4 bln shillings
* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015
Aug. 10 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Announced on Friday its H1 results, with net result swinging to profit of 16.1 million euros ($17.7 million) against loss of 97.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net interest income of 55.9 million euros vs 44.7 million euros year ago
* Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio CRD IV/CRR flat at 8.4 pct at end-June vs 8.4 pct at end-June 2014
* Loans-To-Deposits Ratio at 105.8 pct at end-June (105.5 pct year ago)
