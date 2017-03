Aug 11 Letus Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that on July 22 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA (CDE) sold 288,676 shares of Letus Capital, lowering its stake in company to 16.78 percent (1,491,324 shares) from 20.02 percent

* In transaction conducted on July 23, CDE sold 844,731 shares of Letus Capital, lowering further its stake to 7.27 percent (646,593 shares) from 16.78 percent

(Gdynia Newsroom)