UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Marti Otel Isletmeleri AS :
* Reported on Monday Q2 net loss of 4.9 million lira ($1.76 million) versus profit of 247,235 lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 31.5 million lira versus 32.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.7806 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.