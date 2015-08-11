Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Said on Monday that Egil Haugsdal was appointed President Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies
* Egil Haugsdal replaces Pål Helsing who had decided to pursue other options outside KONGSBERG
* Harald Aarø was appointed new Executive Vice President Group Business Development after Egil Haugsdal
* Both Haugsdal and Aarø will start in their new positions in August 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order