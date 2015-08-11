Aug 11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Said on Monday that Egil Haugsdal was appointed President Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies

* Egil Haugsdal replaces Pål Helsing who had decided to pursue other options outside KONGSBERG

* Harald Aarø was appointed new Executive Vice President Group Business Development after Egil Haugsdal

* Both Haugsdal and Aarø will start in their new positions in August 2015

