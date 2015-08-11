UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* says in a regulatory filing that board approved share buyback of up to 5 percent of base capital
* says shares can be acquired up until June 14, 2016, the purpose is to reduce company capital and/or meet share option obligations Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.